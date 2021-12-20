After creating a huge noise for the upcoming movie – Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will soon be seen spilling some beans on the famous Koffee couch with Karan Johar. In a special Koffee Shots With Karan episode, the actors were spotted in their most atrangi element!

Revealing some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the Atrangi Re shoot, Sara and Dhanush were seen fighting it out for the coveted Koffee Hamper too! Today, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled a teaser of the special episode. Slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar, Atrangi Re will be out on 24th December!

Speaking about the episode, Karan Johar said, “This is my most atrangi episode on Koffee Shots With Karan yet! It was great to be back on the Koffee couch once again and it was even more special that it was with Sara and Dhanush, especially given that it was Dhanush’s debut on the show!”

Karan Johar added, “What made it really atrangi was the chemistry between Sara and Dhanush. They’re both poles apart and make an atrangi duo together! This only added to the fun we had during the shoot! I’m eager to watch how this chemistry has translated onscreen.”

He added, “The trailer of Atrangi Re looks full of life and magic and has brought out the best of small town India. Then again, nobody knows how to bring alive the heart of India like Aanand L Rai does! The soulful and atrangi tracks by the living legend A R Rahman are already topping charts and I’m really looking forward to watch the film with my family on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Tune into this fun and atrangi episode – in KJo’s words – of Koffee Shots With Karan on 22nd December exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!

