Disha Patani is one of the few actress in Bollywood who gives us major workout, fitness and fashion goals.

Undoubtedly, she is one of the fittest actress in the industry today and perhaps the only actress who can perform some great action on and off screen.

Disha Patani’s social media accounts are filled with videos that certainly gives all action enthusiasts adrenaline rush, where she is performing different kinds of kicks, punches and working out to the T. Disha’s passion towards fitness and work is unmatchable.

In her latest Instagram video, Disha Patani is jumping high in the air to give a kick and she does it flawlessly and effortlessly.

On the work front, Disha Patani is busy with an interesting line up of projects including ‘Ek Villian Returns’ and ‘Yodha’. While ‘Yodha’ is a full-on action film, it is something we will see Disha performing on screen for the first time and considering her prep for the same, it is going to be a visual treat for the audience and her fans.

