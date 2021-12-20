Even as her husband Ranveer Singh is on a publicity whirlwind for ’83’, Deepika Padukone has generated a lot of buzz after it was announced on Sunday evening that she will be seen soon in Shakun Batra’s next film, ‘Gehraiyaan.’

A teaser revealing the film’s name was shared this morning by Deepika Padukone and the rest of the cast.

The announcement was accompanied by atmospheric black-and-white pictures featuring Deepika Padukone and her co-stars, including a beach scene with Siddhant ‘Gully Boy’ Chaturvedi, whose last film, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2‘ was a dud commercially.

Made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film, whose story is said to revolve around the relationship between an older woman and a younger man, also has Ananya Panday, who’s in the news now for the Telugu film ‘Liger’ with Mike Tyson, and Dhairya ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ Karwa, who’ll be seen playing Ravi Shastri on the big screen in ’83’.

A Delhi boy, and an alumnus of St Xavier’s School and St Stephen’s College, Batra’s previous film was the critically acclaimed and commercially successful ‘Kapoor & Sons’. He has also made a biographical documentary on Osho’s controversial disciple, Ma Anand Sheela.

Meanwhile, Telugu star Prabhas has teamed up with ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin for the upcoming ‘Project-K’ and Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will star opposite the actor.

The movie is tentatively titled ‘Project-K’ has begun the shoot, as the makers started the first schedule in Hyderabad. The film’s shoot is presently taking place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The team will be shooting a few scenes involving Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone had flown to Hyderabad a couple of days ago to start shooting, while Prabhas joined the sets recently. Meanwhile, the makers released a video byte of the first shot, which they filmed on Prabhas and Deepika. The video shows the camera cranking, as Prabhas and Deepika are seen joining hands.

