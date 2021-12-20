Khushi Kapoor is a fashionista in the making. From lehenga looks to corset attires, she is nailing it all like a pro! But wouldn’t you be interested to have a look at what her room looks like? It’s all about glamour and princess vibe. Scroll below for all that Janhvi Kapoor’s sister has in her private space.

As most know, Khushi is gradually entering the showbiz. She isn’t just the sister of Janhvi Kapoor anymore; the beauty herself makes noise every now and then. There also have been rumours that Zoya Akhtar is all set to launch her in Bollywood.

In the latest Instagram post, Khushi Kapoor could be seen shelling out some serious fashion goals. The beauty opts for a brown single-shoulder cut-out dress. She pairs it with a black miniature bag. But it is the background in the selfie that we can’t get our eyes off.

Khushi Kapoor has designed her room like a princess! One cannot help but fall in love with the beautifully carved bed. She paired them up with a plain white sheet and floral quilt. Accompanying it is a matching side table. The floors, as well as wardrobe, could be seen designed with wooden textures.

Our favourite part is the exclusive closet for footwear. One could witness a series of classy heels in the first and the second row. The following area was filled with sneakers, classy sandals and other styles of shoes. We would love to have such a simple yet classy private space. How about you?

Have a look below:

Meanwhile, it is being said that Khushi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut with the official adaptation of Archie comics. However, there has been no confirmation to the same yet.

