Zoya Akhtar, who is well known for helming films like Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Luck By Chance, is all set to direct a web series based on the globally celebrated Archie comics for Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is already roped for a role. Now the filmmaker will also launch two other star kids through the web series.

Suhana enjoys a massive fan following and has become a youth icon in the country. She was recently seen in her short film, The Grey Part of Blue, which was helmed by Theodore Gimeno. She was well appreciated for her magnetic screen presence in the short film.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Zoya Akhtar is set to launch 3-star kids Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim through her web series based on Archie comics.

The report confirms that Suhana will be playing the role of Betty and Khushi as Veronica. While there is a strong possibility that Ibrahim will play the role of Archie, but not yet been confirmed. The latest development comes as good news for all the fans who were waiting to see the star kids on screen for a long time. Apparently, Karan Johar was keen to launch Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Now it seems Zoya Akhtar has beaten him to do the honours.

Meanwhile, it is also worth pointing out that casting details of other characters like Reggie, Jughead, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr. Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr Weatherbee, Smithers, and Stevens from the Archie comics are yet to revealed. The shooting timelines of the digital outing is also not revealed yet.

So which one of the star kids were you waiting to see on screen? Let us know in the comments.

