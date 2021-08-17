Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following and has become one of the youth icons in the country. She has often made it to the headlines and been a sensation on social media. Now it seems she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut.

Suhana was recently seen in her short film, The Grey Part of Blue, which was helmed by Theodore Gimeno. She won appreciation on social media for her magnetic screen presence. Robin Gonella was also seen in the short film.

According to Pinkvilla, Suhana Khan is all set to be launched as an actor soon and preparation work has already begun. Sources claimed that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has taken the responsibility of launching Suhana to the show-biz. The source has said, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It’s in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paperwork will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch.”

The report further reveals that the story revolves around Archie and his gang of friends – Reggie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Moose, Midge, Dilton, Big Ethel, Mr. Lodge, Miss Grundy, Pop Tate, Mr. Weatherbee, Smithers, Stevens among other fictional characters of Riverdale High School.

Interestingly, Suhana Khan is not the only one to be launched as an actress. Zoya Akhtar will also be launching two more popular names in her digital outing. However, the names are not yet revealed. The shooting timelines are also not yet known.

