Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turned 10 on Thursday, and the filmmaker marked the occasion sharing a picture of the blue convertible car that featured in the multistarrer hit. It was her caption on the Instagram post that excited fans, because it seems to hint at a sequel.

“Time To Take The Car Out Again #znmd #10years #blueconvertible #spanishsky #ontheroad #onlyhappymemories #wheredidthetimego Thank You to the best Cast and Crew EVAH!” wrote Zoya Akhtar.

The picture uploaded by Zoya Akhtar is of the 1949 Buick super convertible blue, loaded on a crane truck.

Check out the post shared by Zoya Akhtar below:

The road trip coming-of-age drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released on July 15, 2011. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Farhan Akhtar went onto become a hit and is regarded as one of Zoya’s most accomplished works.

Several among Zoya’s Bollywood friends and colleagues commented on her post.

Hrithik Roshan commented: “Hahaha yeah baby!”

Katrina Kaif wrote: “Amazing.”

Sonakshi Sinha commented with a heart emoji.

Karan Johar wrote: “What a beautiful film Zo!! One of my all time favourites.”

Earlier today, Hrithik Roshan too broke his silence and agreed at a possibility of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel.

