On July 15, 2011, Zoya Akhtar’s multi-starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released. Featuring Hrithik Roshan as Arjun Saluja, Abhay Deol as Kabir Dewan, Farhan Akhtar as Imran Qureshi, Katrina Kaif as Laila and more, this film is still fresh in our minds even now. Celebrating a decade of the film, we have brought you some interesting trivia about ZNMD.

As we all know, the two National Film Awards winning film was shot in Spain, but did you know a sequence was filmed on a nudist beach? Well, the scene in question is Katrina’s introduction one. Read on to learn what the team went through in order to keep the nude people away from entering the frame so that they didn’t end up having to face the wrath of the censor board.

As per a June 2011 article carried by Hindustan Times, when Zoya Akhtar visited Lloret De Mar, Costa Brava, a nude beach in Spain, for reconnaissance, she felt it was the perfect location to shoot Katrina Kaif’s intro scene. But eight months later, when the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara unit arrived, it was packed with nudists, given that it was prime tourist season in the country. The filmmaker revealed she tried taking shots, but nudists kept walking into her frame.

Talking about it, Zoya Akhtar once said she kept the crew on high alert during Katrina Kaif’s introduction scene. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara directed called it “quite a task,” and said, “We did not want to go under the scanner of the Censor Board. So, I had kept the entire crew on high alert to keep away the nudists, who were getting in the frame. But I’m really happy that we finally got what we wanted.”

In fact, a source close to the production of ZNMD had also spoken about shooting Katrina Kaif’s intro scene on the nudist beach. While revealing that Zoya was “persistent and wanted to capture the beach,” this insider said “Worried about what the Censor Board would make of the situation if some bare bodies were noticed in the film, Zoya remained doubly careful. The director personally ensured that no one walked into the frame while they were filming the scene.”

This source added that even though the unit got used to the nudists on the beach, it took them about three days to shoot this entire Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequence. Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s final introductory scene from the film here:

