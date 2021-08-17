Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan fans are super excited to see the superstar on the silver screen after his last release, Zero, in 2019. While the actor is currently busy shooting his comeback, a spy thriller by YRF titled Pathan, eyes are also on which film will he do next – the untitled Atlee one or a flick with Rajkumar Hirani – and who stars in it.

As per recent reports, SRK will begin work on Atlee Kumar’s commercial entertainer after wrapping up the YRF film. Besides starring actress Nayanthara, a latest report also reveals Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra – who made her debut with Dangal – has joined the cast. Read on to know more.

As reported by Peepingmoon.com, Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for South filmmaker Atlee Kumar’s commercial entertainer once he wraps up YRF’s spy thriller Pathan. This film, which has been in the news for close to two years now, will likely go on floors in the coming months. The report also states that it will be made on a grand cinematic scale and is believed to have a budget that’s close to 200 crores.

The report also states that the Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Kumar film will have a larger ensemble cast and will consist of top actors from Bollywood and the South film industry. The yet-untitled Pan-India film – which is said to be an out-and-out masala potboiler that stars Nayanthara romancing SRK, will also star Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra for a pivotal role. The reports suggest that she is signed and locked for the film and is very excited to share screen space with the Bollywood Baadshah.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s untitled next, the site reported that the film’s pre-production work is currently in full swing. The principal photography is expected to officially kick off by the end of October in Mumbai. Details about the exact shooting timelines are likely to be locked in a week.

Besides YRF’s Pathan and this untitled film with Atlee, Shah Rukh is also in talks to star in a Rajkumar Hirani film. This film has been postponed to the next year as the 3 Idiots director is reportedly still working on the script and doing recce in India. Reports suggest Taapsee Pannu is the frontrunner for the female lead in this social dramedy about immigration that is supposed to be shot in Canada!

