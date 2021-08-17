Advertisement

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is planning to bring Malayalam action film Lucifer to the audiences soon. Reportedly, superstar Salman Khan has been approached for a role in the film. Now the latest report reveals whether the Radhe actor has actually accepted the offer. Scroll down to know more.

Tentatively titled God Father, it is the official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer which was released in 2019. The film’s official launch took place a couple of months ago after the easing restriction rules of COVID-19. The regular shoot will start soon in Hyderabad.

While the Malayalam language thriller was helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Chiranjeevi starrer film will be helmed by Mohan Raja. Ram Charan and NV Prasad will be producing it. The Telugu superstar had reportedly approached Salman Khan for a role in the film but the latter apparently turned down the offer, reports Gulte News.

Salman was supposed to play the role of Prithviraj from the original, who had screentime of fewer than 5 minutes. However, his presence was felt throughout the movie. The reason behind the Radhe star showing no interest in the project is not known yet.

Reportedly, Salman Khan is already busy with a bunch of projects and there is no clarity whether the star can allocate dates for Chiranjeevi’s next. Moreover, reports also claim that the Dabangg star doesn’t want to star in remakes as he has too many projects in hand.

It is also worth pointing out that Chiranjeevi and Salman share a great bond. Ram Charan is too good friends with Radhe star.

The report further reveals that After Salman’s exit the team will next approach Chiyaan Vikram for the role. The official confirmation of the same will be out soon.

