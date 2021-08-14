Advertisement

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is all set to bring the Malayalam action film Lucifer to the audiences soon. While fans of the actor are super excited with the news of ‘God Father’ (as it’s tentatively titled), we now hear that the team are doing their all to make it a pan India film. For the same, they have also reportedly roped in Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The film’s official launch took place a couple of months ago, and with the easing restriction rules, reports suggest that the regular shoot will start soon in Hyderabad. This political drama remake will have a pan India appeal and will be directed by Mohan Raja and produced by NV Prasad and Ram Charan.

Advertisement

As reported by The Hans India, speculations have been going around that the makers of Chiranjeevi’s God Father have approached Bollywood actor Salman Khan for a pivotal role in the film. The site reports that the Telugu megastar himself called up Bollywood superstar in regard with the same, and the Dabangg actor recently gave his nod.

As per the report, Salman Khan will play a guest role in Chiranjeevi’s God Father.’ In the original Malayalam version, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the character reported to be offered to Salman was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

For those who do not know, Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi’s family have been friends for a long time. When Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut with Zanjeer in 2013, Salman Khan lent full support to the Telugu actor and even promoted the film.

Coming back to God Father, besides the above mentioned stars, the upcoming political drama will also star actor Satyadev in an important role. Reports suggest that the shoot of this Telugu remake will be completed this year.

How excited are you to see Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi come together on the silver screen? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati’s Film Title, First Glimpse To Be Unveiled On Independence Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube