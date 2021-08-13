Advertisement

The pandemic has truly spoilt so many plans! As for movies, the producers are still waiting for the perfect scenario to avoid losses. Akshay Kumar is one who has taken a big risk and scheduled his film at the ticket windows. Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 seems to be lured by OTT platforms for an OTT deal. Read on for details.

As most know, KGF Chapter 2 is backed by Hombale Films. The Hindi rights have been acquired by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The film has been delayed for a long time because of the pandemic situation. But will Yash starrer opt for a digital route like most big releases in recent times?

As per recent reports doing the rounds, a streaming giant has offered a sum of massive 255 crores to KGF Chapter 2 team. Yes, that’s indeed an alluring amount that could make the team reconsider their theatrical release. Furthermore, given the current scenario, this definitely sounds like a safe option financially!

Furthermore, with the predictions of the third wave, theatres will only run with 50% occupancy. It may go lesser but the chances of the percentage decreasing are really less. Will KGF Chapter 2 opt for a direct to OTT release? Only time will tell.

Previously, talking about the release, Ritesh Sidhwani told Bollywood Life, “KGF 2 would be out as soon as possible because the makers are very clear they have to wait for the theatres to open. Plus, it’s more of a pan-India release, with the South market (taken into consideration). We’re only distributing it this side (in North Indian markets), so it’s not our decision mainly, it’s up to the producer, Vijay (Vijay Kiragandur), and Yash and the Director, Prashanth (Prashanth Neel). So, they are going to decide that.”

