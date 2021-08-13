Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to be back with a new season. The first promo ft. Akshay Kumar and the Bell Bottom cast has already been shot. The initial promos had been amazing and saw the stellar cast including Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar amongst others. Sumona Chakravarti had been missing from it all, and fans were worried. Today, we’ve got good news.

Fans were wondering if the actress has bid goodbye to the show after she was missing from all the promos. Amidst it all noise, it was yesterday when Archana Puran Singh broke the silence on Sumona missing from sets.

Archana Puran Singh had told Aaj Tak, “If you think Sumona is not on the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but for us, she is the same sweet girl.”

Amidst it all, Sumona Chakravarti took to her Instagram story and shared a picture from sets. The actress could be seen hugging a team member from The Kapil Sharma Show sets. She was dressed in a classy grey pantsuit and paired it up with black heels.

Sumona Chakravarti looked super classy as she posed with a wide smile for the cameras. Only someone like her can pull off such a classy look despite the height that she has.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi will also be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, they will be the ones to feature in the first episode of the comeback. The duo will be promoting their upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Bell Bottom team including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and others will be seen sometime later.

