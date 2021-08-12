Advertisement

Sumona Chakravarti not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show has been making headlines for quite some time now. But what if we told you that the beauty is coming to the show and that too with a twist? Yes, Archana Puran Singh has spilled the beans on Sumona’s entry on the show and it’s going to be better than we could have imagined. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

Singh in her recent interview spoke about Sumona’s absence on the show and made a big revelation.

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Archana Puran Singh talked about the comeback of The Kapil Sharma Show on our television screens and how the cast of Bhuj will be gracing the show in the first episode including Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.

Talking about shooting the first episode, Archana Puran Singh said, “The experience of shooting on the first day was amazing. The entire team reached ahead of time in excitement. I had reached the set only at seven in the morning and returned home at seven in the evening. I am very tired but the experience was awesome.”

Archana Puran Singh also spoke about Sumona Chakravarti’s absence from The Kapil Sharma Show and said, “If you think Sumona is not on the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but for us she is the same sweet girl.”

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar along with Archana Puran Singh.

Sumona Chakravarti used to play the character of Kapil’s wife onscreen and their fun banter always stole the show.

Are you all excited to see her back on The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

