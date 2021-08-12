Advertisement

The upcoming episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ will bring some difficult stunts performed by actor Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and Anushka Sen.

During the show, Varun Sood sustained an injury while prepping for the stunt. While Varun is in the hospital getting a bandage, Vishal Aditya Singh steps up to perform the stunt on his behalf.

Varun Sood says: “Undoubtedly, the stunt was really difficult, and even before the stunt began, I got severely injured, resulting in a great deal of stress among the other contestants.”

Varun Sood adds, “However, it was encouraging to see Vishal step forward to perform a task on my behalf despite the fact that we are competitors.”

This weekend host Rohit Shetty introduces the ‘Best of Stunts week’. It would be interesting to see if Nikki and Anushka will even attempt the stunt, given the difficulty of the task, and if Vishal will get himself in trouble to help a friend.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ airs on COLORS.

