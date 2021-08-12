Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 is already gearing up for its grand finale. The final episode is said to be 12-hour long and will witness the show ending on an extravagant note! Pawandeep Rajan, Sayali Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shamukhapriya and Arunita Kanjilal are the top 6 contestants. But who will win the show? Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana and former contestants have just made their pick.

It was earlier planned that only 5 contestants will be entering the final week. However, a last-minute twist revealed that all the top 6 participants will be competing in the grand finale. Host Aditya Narayan has earlier expressed his wish to see a female contestant win this season.

As for former Indian Idol contestants, most of them wish to see Pawandeep Rajan as the winner of Season 12. In a conversation with Times Of India, Abhijeet Sawant declared his winner as, “Pawandeep; he is a complete package.”

However, Amit Sana wants Shamukhapriya to win Indian Idol 12. He shared, “For me, someone who looks fully prepared and should win is Shanmukhapriya.”

Aditi Paul is confused as she revealed, “Pawandeep or Arunita…”

But one ex-contestant who hasn’t even seen this season is Prajakta Shukhre. She told the publication, “It would be dishonest on my part to choose a winner as I haven’t seen all the episodes.”

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 makers have shared a teaser of the grand finale. Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan amongst others will also be seen gracing the show.

The grand finale will air on 15th August from 12 PM to 12 AM. That’s a never-seen-before scenario. Isn’t it?

Talking about it, Abhijeet Sawant said, “It’s a smart move because people flick channels a lot nowadays, so at least some moments most people will end up seeing it.”

