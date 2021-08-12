Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan has been lucky in terms of love. He was initially married to Amrita Singh. Their relationship may not have worked but they still share a cordial bond with each other. The best part of it all? He shares a great relationship with both Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. He married Kareena Kapoor back in 2012 and the couple decided to not kiss on-screen! Read on for details.

Yes, you heard that right. Soon after tying the knot, Saifeena had decided that they would not kiss on-screen. But it was daughter Sara Ali Khan who spoke to the couple and made them revoke their decision. And mind you, she was quite convincing with her take!

Kareena Kapoor Khan herself revealed the same during an interview on Famously Filmfare. She said, “Not many people know, in fact, it was Sara who actually we discussed it with. So Saif told his daughter that we’ve decided to not kiss on-screen. She was like, ‘I think that’s really silly because you’ll are actors, and you know, the films that are being made today, there’s nothing wrong if two characters have to kiss each other.’ Like Ki & Ka, we (Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor) were husband and wife. Now I can’t be like, ‘Okay we can’t kiss each other and it has to be that flower waala peck.’”

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “So Sara, she was like, ‘Listen, guys as long as you all don’t kiss off-screen, I think you should go ahead and kiss on-screen.’ She was someone who really influenced us.”

Well, whatever Sara Ali Khan said does have a point, isn’t it? And the fact that Saif Ali Khan was convinced with it, says it all!

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are now blessed with 2 children – Taimur and Jeh. A lot of noise is being made as reports state that the name of the second child is ‘Jehangir.’

