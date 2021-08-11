Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son in February this year. In July, the couple revealed the name of their second son Jeh putting rest to the speculations. However, now that the full name of the baby has been reportedly revealed, the couple has been viciously trolled on social media. Actress Swara Bhasker has now tweeted in defence of both the stars.

As per reports, Kareena has mentioned in her younger son’s name as ‘Jehangir’ recently released book ‘Pregnancy Bible’. This has led to the furore on social media. Saif and Kareena are facing flak for naming their second son after the Mughal Emperor Jehangir.

Swara Bhasker tweeted in Hindi, “Kissi dammpatti ne apne bachchon ke naam rakhe hain, aur woh dammpatti aap nahi hain. Par aapko ispar rai hai ke naam hai aur kyu hai, aur aapke dimaag mein yeh ek mudda hai, jisse aapki bhavnayein aahat hain. Toh aap iss duniya ke sabse bade gadhon mein ek hain. (A couple has named its children, and that couple isn’t you. But you have opinions about the names, and in your mind, this is an issue that has hurt your feelings. You are among the world’s biggest donkeys).”

किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं – पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! 🙄🙄🙄 #Jehangir #mindyourownbusiness — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 11, 2021

The actress also added the hashtags ‘Jehangir’ and ‘mind your own business’ in her tweet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan did a live chat about it with her BFF Karan Johar. In the video, Kareen reconfirmed that the name of her second child is Jeh and not Jehangir. She also revealed that Jeh means ‘to bring, to come’ in Persian. It is the popular Parsi name.

Earlier this week, Kareena’s sister in law Saba Ali Khan seemingly commented on the ongoing backlash. She took to the Instagram story and shared a screenshot of a news story about Jeh’s name. She also wrote, “What’s in a name? Jeh…jaan. What’s in a name? Love…live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”

