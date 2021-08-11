Advertisement

Producer Jackky Bhagnani feels proud to release his upcoming production venture “Bell Bottom” in theatres. He says business is important for films but he makes no bones about giving the theatre industry a kickstart with the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer.

“I was not worried of course Maharashtra contributes almost 30 per cent but I think for Bell Bottom we are just happy with Akshay’s leadership. We are happy to be the flag bearers for the fraternity,” Jackky said.

He added: “We are very very happy that Bell Bottom is coming to theatres and that is the most important. Yes, business is important but for this film, especially I, feel the biggest box office is that we are coming to theatres.”

“‘Bell Bottom’ is an espionage thriller featuring Akshay in the titular role. Actress Vaani Kapoor plays his love interest while Lara Dutta essays the character of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film will be released on August 19.

