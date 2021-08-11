Advertisement

Last week we saw Neeraj Chopra creating history at Tokyo Olympics. He won the first gold ever in Athletics for India. Ever since he grabbed the gold, fans are all crazy sharing memes by dragging Akshay Kumar in it. As Akshay is known for making many patriotic films and Neeraj himself had once mentioned Akshay’s name for his biopic, netizens think he’ll be very soon making a biopic on the new champ too. Now, none other than KRK has aligned himself with the fun.

It all traces back to 2018 when Neeraj Chopra had given an interview to The Quint. Back then, he had won at the Asian Games. He was asked if a biopic has been made on him, which actor he would like to see playing him on-screen. He had said, “It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood.”

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar recently reacted to Neeraj Chopra’s statement. He went one step ahead by saying Neeraj should play his character if a biopic is made on Khiladi Kumar. “I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai,” Akshay shared in an interview with The Quint.

Now, KRK has jumped into the matter and took a sarcastic dig at Akshay. He said he would love to see Neeraj Chopra playing Akshay in a biopic, as he hopes some mysterious questions will be answered. With his tweet, he once again trolled Akshay over his Canadian nationality.

KRK wrote, “Akshay Kumar said- #NeerajChopra should play my role in my biopic! Akki Bhai it’s a good idea. At least people Will come to know that why did you drop Indian nationality to become a Canadian. Aur aapne Canada main Kitna Maal Paar Kiya, Aur Kaise Kiya? I will watch first show bro!”

Akshay Kumar said- #NeerajChopra should play my role in my biopic!

Akki Bhai it’s a good idea. At least people Will come to know that why did you drop Indian nationality to become a Canadian. Aur aapne Canada main Kitna Maal Paar Kiya, Aur Kaise Kiya? I will watch first show bro! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 10, 2021

