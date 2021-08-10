Advertisement

A while ago, we brought you the news that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are coming together for a girl-centric road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, this not-highly anticipated film will be produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banners Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

As we want to know more are the film, and how it happened, the ladies have taken to social media and shared the story. Sharing a picture taken in 2020 – before the lockdown forced us all indoors, Priyanka revealed that in 2019 she was contemplating wanting to do another Hindi movie, and that’s how this film happened.

Talking about how Jee Le Zaraa happened, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one – different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas added, “Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!” She added, “And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling.”

Sharing the same image on her Instagram handle, Jee Le Zaraa’s next heroine – Alia Bhatt captioned it, “2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid” She continued, “And now 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa”

Jee Le Zaraa last leading lady – Katrina Kaif too shared the same image on social media and wrote, “This makes my heart smile ❤️ I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always – combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a 🎥 and the sky’s the limit 🤩”

