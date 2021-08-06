Advertisement

The entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is highly active on social media, especially Instagram. But surprisingly, what we see on the screen, isn’t translated on social media platforms. The reason we say so is that Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt don’t follow each other on Instagram. Keep reading to know more.

Earlier, we had reported that Dilip doesn’t follow Raj Anadkat (Tapu) on Instagram. Post that, there were rumours stating Dilip isn’t very happy with Raj. It was learned that Raj isn’t punctual about his timings, thus causing a delay in the shoot. However, the veteran actor himself recently cleared the air about all such ‘nonsense’ things.

The newly discovered addition to Dilip Joshi’s ‘no follow’ list is Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal. Yes, after Raj Anadkat, it’s Amit who isn’t followed by his on-screen son Jethalal. What’s more interesting is that even Amit doesn’t follow Dilip. It surely leads us to speculate if everything is well between the duo or not.

Well, we can’t surely say anything as Amit Bhatt doesn’t follow any of his co-actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, as we mentioned above, Dilip Joshi was said to be irked by Raj. Not just Raj, it was even reported that Shailesh Lodha and he are on not-so-good terms. Clearing all such rumours, he said, “We (he and Shailesh) have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well.”

“I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going,” he added further.

