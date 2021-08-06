Advertisement

We have seen several veteran Bollywood actors getting a revival through television shows. One such is Aasif Sheikh who shot to fame with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. However, many people wouldn’t know that he has been part of one iconic show, even before making his Bollywood debut.

Yes, we are speaking about Hum Log which was on-air from 1984 to 1985. Based on the daily struggles of Indian middle-class families, the show is said to be the first serial drama of India. The Doordarshan show was highly popular among the masses and thanks to it, Aasif gained a huge female fan following.

For the unversed, Aasif Sheikh played the character of Prince Ajay Singh. His portrayal and looks gained huge fame among girls back then. While talking to Times Of India, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor narrated an interesting incident when his mother thought he had a fight outside.

“I remember roads would be vacant when Hum Log would air. My role was also very glamorous in the show. The craze for us actors at that time was also maddening. We didn’t have money that time and would travel in auto rickshaws or two-wheelers. People would crowd us. It was like a dream. I remember one incident where I was invited as a chief guest to a girls’ college. I wore a new shirt and trousers. As soon as my car entered, I was surrounded by the girls and then taken aside to a locker room. I couldn’t even make it to the stage. When I returned home, my mom thought I came from a fight with my shirt and was all torn,” Aasif Sheikh shared.

