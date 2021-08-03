Advertisement

Aasif Sheikh has revamped his career with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. In the show, the actor plays the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and has now become a household name. But before gaining such fame, the 56-year-old had to go through a path full of struggles and disappointments.

For those who don’t know, Aasif earned recognition with films like Rakesh Roshan’s Koyla and some other comedy films. He was loved for his characters which had negative shades in them. He even did some films with comedy maestro David Dhawan. But surprisingly, he didn’t have a good experience working on Dhawan’s films.

In a chat with Times Of India, Aasif Sheikh revealed, “I did a few comic films of David Dhawan but I didn’t get the mileage and footage as expected.”

Aasif Sheikh even shared how Rakesh Bedi influenced him to explore slapstick comedy and the genre as a whole.

“I did a show called Tanhaa. I had a light-hearted role there. Rajan Wagdhare was producing Yes Boss then and he was looking for someone with not a regular comic face. He approached me and I told him of never doing slap-stick comedy before. My first scene was with Rakesh Bedi and I was all sweaty and my BP dropped. I couldn’t match up to the energy. He took me aside and told me to just improve 1 per cent of what I am doing. That’s how I started with comedy and I was exploring my comic side. Now I enjoy doing comedy. I never intended to do daily soaps on TV. For us, comedy shows are like live shows and there is a lot to explore,” Aasif shared.

Well, it’s really good to see how a supporting actor got a much-deserved break as a lead in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!

