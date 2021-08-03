Advertisement

If there’s one character from television that we dearly miss is – Disha Vakani’s ‘Dayaben’ from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her onscreen chemistry with Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal was nothing short of magic and we are all desperately waiting for her to come back. Amidst all, today we bring you a throwback when Dayashankar Pandey Pandey aka Inspector Chalu Pandey opened up on her return and spilled the beans on the same.

For the unversed, Disha left the show when she took maternity leave in 2017 and hasn’t returned ever since.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Dayashankar Pandey Pandey who plays Inspector Chalu Pandey opened up on Disha Vakani’s return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and gave the good news to the fans.

Dayashankar Pandey Pandey said, “Disha Vakani jarur ayengi, unhone na nahi kaha hai aane ko. Woh family ke saath busy hai aur samay chahti hai thoda. Mein taarikh nahi bata sakta par woh ayengi. Woh bohot acchi actress hai, acchi insaan hai aur unhone na nahi kaha hai. Agar unko Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah nahi karna hota toh ab take dusra serial start kar diya hota. Unko samay chahiye, jo unko diya jaa raha hai. Kisiko gunpoint pe shooting nahi karwa sakte.”

This was indeed great news for fans. However, Disha has still not made her comeback on the show and it has been more than four years now that she has left TMKOC.

Time and again her character of Dayaben makes the buzz online with new popping in to play the lead for the same but makers along with the actress herself are taking time to make his decision as her character is massively popular among the audiences.

What are your thoughts on Dayashankar Pandey Pandey’s statement on Disha Vakani? Do you want to see her again in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Tell us in the comments below.

