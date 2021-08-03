Advertisement

Avika Gor who rose to fame with her stint in Balika Vadhu as a child artist is busy working in the South. In a new interview, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has opened up on the upcoming season of BV and revealed if she would have wanted to play Anandi again in the new season.

BV literally changed Avika’s life and she became a household name in the country. At such a young age, the actress enjoyed a massive fan following on social media too.

Advertisement

Talking about Balika Vadhu with ETimes, Avika Gor said, “I will be telling people to watch the new season because it’s very similar to the first one. I have a soft corner for BV…it changed my life. So, when I was approached to become a part of the new journey in a small way, I jumped at the opportunity.”

When asked how it feels to see someone else stepping into your shoes, Avika Gor responded positively and said, “The feeling is the same how it was when I left the show and Pratyusha (Banerjee) di entered as the new Anandi. It was letting go of the character and someone else playing the part. I know how to detach myself from a character.”

The actress is currently focusing on her acting career and is doing films in the South. When asked if she would have wanted to play the character of grown-up Anandi, Avika said, “Oh my God! I would have loved to play the grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. I would have jumped into it. Why not? The show has given me so much as an artist. Had the makers offered the part to me, I am sure that I would have tears in my eyes and a smile on my lips, and would want to be a part of it for sure. I would have loved to do it, but unfortunately, I have a lot of commitments down South. So, it is practically not possible.”

What are your thoughts on Avika Gor’s wanting to play grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Rithvik Dhanjani, Hiba Nawab & Other TV Actors Celebrate Friendship Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube