Indian Idol 12 is all set for a grand finale on 15th August i.e. Independence Day. The 12th season has been the longest season in the history of the singing reality show, and now, the makers want to put down the curtain in a style. Below are all the details you need to know about the grand finale.

It will be for the first time in the history of Indian television that a show will run for 12 hours. Yes, the Indian Idol 12 finale will run for 12 hours. It will be on TV from 12 pm (15th August) to 12 am (16th August). The same has been shared by Sony TV’s official Instagram handle. The finale has been promoted as ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’.

Running for 12 hours is just one part of the epic finale as there will be lots of surprises and appearances on the concluding episode.

While speaking to Indian Express, Indian Idol 12’s director Neeraj Sharma shared some exciting details of the finale. He said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”

“It’s a mammoth task and hence we will be shooting for some performances beforehand. Also, there are going to be a lot of surprises and guest appearances which will make the episode a thoroughly entertaining one,” Sharma added.

Reportedly, the team of Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be gracing Indian Idol 12’s finale.

After learning all such stuff, we are eagerly waiting for ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’. What about you?

