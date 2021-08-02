Advertisement

Yesterday witnessed a shocking twist when Arjun Bijlani used his ‘K medal’ during the elimination stunt. The power allowed him to swap himself with any other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant. He chose Sourabh Raaj Jain, who performed and saved himself during the episode earlier. Things did not work out in his favour and the Mahabharat actor was evicted. This obviously did not go well with the fans.

Not just the fans, even Shweta Tiwari was upset about how Sourabh was left in danger despite putting his best foot forward. Rohit Shetty was disappointed that the actor would have to leave the show, despite giving his 100%. Upon his eviction, even Arjun apologized and said he doesn’t know if he will ever be able to compensate for whatever happened!

But fans of the evicted contestant are obviously not happy. They took to Twitter and slammed Arjun Bijlani along with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for the allegedly ‘unfair eviction.’ Even his wife expressed her disappointment and conducted a poll on her Instagram stories. Riddhima questioned, “Question to all… putting up Sourabh Raaj Jain in the direct elimination round when he completed all the stunts, never got Fear fanda, never aborted a stunt… it this correct? Is this justice?”

Twitter is flooded with Sourabh Raaj Jain fans expressing their disappointment over the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi eviction. A fan wrote, “People were literally happy evicting him in an unfair way …this justifies his strength and their fear for him .. #SourabhRaajJain #KKK11Unfair2SRJ

“For those people who r considering @Thearjunbijlani right 1st of all you can see the difference in him b4 n after d task,he clearly knew that #SourabhRaajJain will not fit in dat box,why he sent a powerful performer why not any non performer #ArjunBijlani Thumbs down #KKK11Unfair2SRJ,” wrote another.

A user tweeted, “Channel nd arjun both playing game .. #SourabhRaajJain #KKK11Unfair2SRJ” “Unfair eviction of #SaurabhraajJain Not expected from #arjunbijlani Very biased and manipulated always @ColorsTV,” tweeted another.

Do you think whatever happened was fair for Sourabh Raaj Jain? Share your views on the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode below.

