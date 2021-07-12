Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is less than a week away from its premiere, and we caught up with this year’s contestants. A couple of days ago, we spoke to Sourabh Raaj Jain & Aastha Gill, and the duo has a lot to say about their fears, not exactly overcoming them, host Rohit Shetty and more.

During our exclusive conversation with the dynamic duo, we asked them how they fared while performing the daredevil stunts and if they aborted any. And we got some juicy details. Want to know it? Well, scroll down and have a look.

We asked both Sourabh Raaj Jain & Aastha Gill how well they performed the stunts, to which Sourabh quickly said they couldn’t spill any beans. Sad? Well, the interesting tidbits are yet to come. When they refused to tell us how well they fared in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stunts, we asked them if they aborted any, and their answers – as much as it will leave you chucking – will also make you eager to see the show once it premieres.

Answering our question, Sourabh Raaj Jain said, “I can say that I did not abort a single stunt.” Aastha Gill added to his answers, saying, “Even I can I didn’t abort a single stunt,” before adding, “Ya phir main jhoot bol rahi hu… You never know.” Sourabh’s following words had us questioning him if he was one of the finalists. Why? Cause he said, “And neither did I get a fear funda.”

For those scratching their head, a contestant receives a fear funda if they underperformed during a stunt and are in danger of being eliminated. So not receiving a funda makes us believe he made it to the finale and has a higher probability of winning the trophy. When we quizzed him if he’s indeed a Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalist, Sourabh Raaj Jain kept mum, saying, “You have to watch the show, you’ll get surprised.” And the duo then broke into laughter again.

Ask them how was it to share the space with Rohit Shetty and have him guide the way on how to doing the stunts, Sourabh Raaj Jain & Aastha Gill only had praises. Sourabh said, “Unke presence se hi I think stunt joh hai who easy ho jata hai cause woh small, small technical things batate hai woh stunt pura karne mai help karta hai.”

He even recalled one special moment with Rohit Shetty from filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Mr Jian said, “I did one stunt and jab mai bahar aaya tha sir ne mujhe bola ki mere jage koi aur hota toh abort karta, to woh mere liye bahot badi baat thi.”

