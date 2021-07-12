Advertisement

Akanksha Puri who recently got back to the bay post shooting for her next in the valleys of Kashmir made headlines with her experience shooting for an upcoming romantic track. The diva who is often seen enjoying the monsoons, having a gala time while shooting and not to forget her fashion diaries, dropped her weekend gate away pictures and videos that wooed her fans.

Akanksha was seen taking a quick trip to Lonavala with BFFs Mika Singh and Vindu Dara Singh, she was seen mingling well with nature, enjoying the windy vibes and the droplets of rain. She also took to her Instagram sharing pictures and videos teasing her fans with her weekend plans.

On the work front, Akanksha Puri will be soon seen in web series named ‘Inspector Avinash’ she also will be seen in ‘Moh Maya’ sharing the screen space with Anupam Kher and recently dropped the news of being a part of Shashank Rai’s next Country Mafia.

