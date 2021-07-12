Advertisement

Gulshan Devaiah – the actor who impressed us in films like Shaitan, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Ghost Stories and more, is known to speak what’s on his mind. The actor, who shared his though on everything via his Twitter handle, recently tweeted about nepotism in Bollywood. In a recent conversation, he spoke more at length about it.

Talking about the ‘tamasha’ made about nepotism, the Commando 3 actor revealed he had faced it. From revealing that such things happen on a lot of sets, the actor also stated that such segregation is wrong. Read on to know all he had to say below.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while sharing his views on nepotism, Gulshan Devaiah said, “It’s a very common occurrence. It happens across the entire spectrum, be it film sets, ad shoots or TV sets. I’ve been seeing this since the time I’ve been working here. It doesn’t happen on every set, but a lot of sets do segregate.”

Recounting such incidents happening to him when he entered the industry, Gulshan Devaiah added, “In 2008, when I was an ‘extra’, at that time, people used to say, ‘Aapke khaana udhar laga hua hai aur unka wahan’. I never paid much attention to it at that point of time, but it’s something that really bothers me. There’s a certain class and hierarchy which is there.”

Hoping to start conversations and bring about some change, the 43-year-old actor recently tweeted, “What bothers me more than Nepotism in Bollywood S1 E02: Sets that segregate people based on their job profile with separate dining areas”. Talking about it, the actor says, “So much tamasha is made about nepotism. In fact, nepotism pichle saal se kaafi popular hai yahan pe, particularly hamari industry mein sab log apni shortcomings doosre pe dalte hain. Here, I’m not trying to deny nepotism. But there are so many other things as well, which are bothersome. There are so many areas where we can as an industry do better. That’s why I thought I’ll start writing my thoughts.”

Noting that nepotism is not practised on many sets now, the actor added that he had experienced the ill effects. Gulshan Devaiah said, “We are all working together, can’t we have more dignity. There are some artistes who like to stay isolated, but then they can go into their dressing room or vanity. This kind of segregation is wrong.”

