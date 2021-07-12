Last week was an exciting one for Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya fans, as the South star joined the Bollywood actor on his must anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The two are right now shooting in the picturesque locations in Ladakh, where a war sequence crucial to the film is being shot in a 20-day schedule. But seems like the team has hit a roadblock as per the latest tweet that has gone viral on the internet.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the role now being played by Aamir. Now if the latest viral tweet is to go by the team of the Advait Chandan directorial has been accused of polluting the Wakha village in Ladakh where the film is being shot. Read on to know everything you should about the shocking update of the day. Also do not miss the video shared by the Twitter user on his handle.

A Twitter user from the handle Jigmat Ladakhi took to the micro-blogging site to shared a video clip from Wakha in Ladakh. The video shows the village in an untidy state. One can see all the waste material scattered everywhere and is allegedly left by the team of Laal Singh Chaddha as per Jigmat.

Sharing the video he wrote, “This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. This is the kind of havoc the crew is creating with the undisturbed environment. Wake up so called Bollywood stars!! Seems these people lost their civic senses!!” Twitterati has now started calling out the team of the Aamir Khan starrer and some are also questioning the authenticity of the video.

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and was set to release on Christmas 2020. Owing to the pandemic Aamir Khan announced the new date as Christmas 2021. The actor is working faster to meet this deadline.

