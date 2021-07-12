1 Brave officer, 300 women, an ongoing war and a victory to remember. This Independence Day weekend, celebrate India in all her glory and revel in patriotism as Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 13th August. Inspired by the story of real heroes, the movie is a timely reminder of the immense bravery shown by not just the armed forces, but also the ordinary women who helped win a war.

Mounted on an epic scale, with a high production value, spectacular action visuals and more, the much-awaited movie is all set to release on 13th August 2021 for all subscribers of Disney Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium under the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war where the airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat and the brave officer, Vikram Karnik essayed by Ajay Devgn built the Bhuj airport along with 300 women from a nearby village; a move that helped India win the war. Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of Sunderben Jetha – a social worker who risked everything to help armed forces in this critical time. Sanjay Dutt brings to life the role of Ranchordas Pagi whose efforts are said to have saved thousands of lives. Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi will be seen in pivotal roles. Presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi, under the banner of Select Media Holdings LLP. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. With a keen focus on storytelling and recreating the world of 1971, the makers have carefully constructed every element true to that time.

Actor Ajay Devgn shares, “Bhuj: The Pride of India is inspired by episodes and anecdotes around a war that India fought and won. The participation of our Air Force and real people of Bhuj, both of whom contributed to making this victory possible is something every Indian should be aware of. It’s a contemporary war-time story that needs to be celebrated. India’s never-say-die spirit was clearly visible through the events that led to our victory. It’s a Jai Hind moment!”

Bhuj: The Pride of India releases exclusively for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 13th August 2021.



