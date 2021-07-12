Shahid Kapoor has done some tremendous roles in his filmography. But one film that will always remain close to our hearts is Ishq Vishk. His chocolate boy image is quite literally framed in our minds. All thanks to filmmaker Ken Ghosh. But do you know? Despite collaborations like Chance Pe Dance and Fida, the actor-director duo share a troubled relation! Read on for all the details.

Not much has been revealed but rumours have it that Shahid and Ken had a fallout during their last collaboration. The duo was at loggerheads due to a clash of dates and schedules. Ever since fans were convinced that they won’t reunite for a film ever again.

Ken Ghosh is now breaking his silence over feud with Shahid Kapoor. The Ishq Vishk director has set the records straight and mentioned that there’s no possible collaborating upcoming anytime soon. However, it seems he has buried the hatchet.

In a conversation with News 18, Ken Ghosh opened up on his fallout with Shahid Kapoor saying, “There are always ups and downs in every relationship… now we are too old for that stuff.”

Asked if the duo will collaborate anytime soon, Ken added, “Right now there are no plans as such.”

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey. The film is a remake of Nani’s Telugu version that won many hearts. It also stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. It will also mark the union of the leading actor with father Pankaj Kapur.

Jersey is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Apart from that, there also have been rumours that Shahid Kapoor may be seen in The Family Man 3.

