Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following and for all the obvious reasons. Khan also has a YouTube channel named ‘Mashion’ where she talks about fashion, lifestyle and her personal life. She has now released a video where she has answered fan assumptions about her. And guess what, the Raees actor has discussed Tom Cruise too!

Not just that, the 36-year-old actress also revealed if she has a ‘secret husband’ or not.

A fan asked, “You have signed a film with Tom Cruise,” replying to this assumption, Mahira Khan said, “Tom, my love, I am so sorry that this has leaked. I tried to hide it for so long. I am sure you are excited and I am sure your team has leaked it. But anyway, I’ll see you soon!”

A fan also asked if the beauty is ‘secretly married’ and replying to this Mahira said, “No, I am not secretly married.”

The Raees actress continued and said, “Do you see a ring? If I do get married, then I will let all of you guys know. And do you think if I was married, all of you guys wouldn’t know? Kyunki yeh log Stories aur yeh sab lagate hai (Because now, everyone puts up Instagram Stories and things like that). Come on! I am not married, I am not even engaged.”

Mahira Khan then asks Siri’ to call her ‘secret husband’ and the virtual assistant on her phone responds by saying, “Calling secret husband”. And then the beauty goes, “Haw!”

Later, Mahira’s 12-year-old son, Azlan clarified and revealed that she’s a single mother.

Watch the full video here:

What are your thoughts on Mahira Khan’s fan assumption video? Tell us in the comments below.

