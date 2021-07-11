After a gap of almost three months, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be resuming the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’ in Mumbai from July 23 onwards. Ahead of the shoot, the film’s antagonist, Emraan Hashmi shared a picture on Instagram which is now going viral.

Emraan took to social media today and teased his transformation with a new picture. He was seen standing shirtless in his gym with a mask on his face, showing off his washboard abs. In the caption, the 42-year-old star hinted that this is just the initial phase of his transformation and that he has a long way to go.

Sharing the picture, Emraan Hashmi wrote, “Only just the beginning,” tagging his trainers. Take a look at the post below:

After the Bollywood star shared the picture on Instagram, he received much love from his followers. Several fans thronged to the comment section and dropped numerous fire emojis, showing how impressed they were with his new avatar. Some even complimented the actor and expressed their eagerness to watch Emraan and Salman team up.

A user commented, “Ohhh my my (fire emojis).. hotest,” while another fan wrote, “Tiger 3 ki Teyari (heart-eyed emoji and heart emoji).” “Good work!!!!” encouraged a third fan. “Waah bro kya body h hue hue hue (Wow brother, what a transformation),” added a fourth.

Tiger 3 is the third film of Salman Khan’s hit Tiger franchise. The film marks the first collaboration of Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Talking about the film to news agency PTI, “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true.”

Emraan was previously seen in Mumbai Saga, which was released earlier this year. The film was set in the 1980s and 1990s, the gangster drama also starred John Abraham, Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.

