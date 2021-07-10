Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor even at the age of 55. He has earned unprecedented fame, luck in his career but been really unfortunate in his love life. Despite dating some beauties like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, things never worked out. But it is ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, who is still really close to him.

It is unlikely for two former partners to become good friends. But it is Salman and Sangeeta who have always proved otherwise. They have nothing but only positivity for each other. But how did they manage to stay so well-knit?

Sangeeta Bijlani told TOI, “Connections don’t break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown-up now. Life is full of experiences.”

Isn’t this sweet? Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan truly have melted hearts with their growing affection towards each other over the years despite their bitter past.

Meanwhile, Salman had previously opened about their past during his appearance on the Koffee With Karan. He shared, “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed.”

Do you think Salman Khan will ever tie the knot? Share your views in the comments section below.

