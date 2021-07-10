Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the much-awaited films of the year 2021. Fans of the star have been eagerly waiting for the update ever since it was reported that the film will resume by Mid-july. Now the latest report has an update.

Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy film has been in the headlines for more than a year. The film was supposed to be released on July 31, 2020, but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When a recent report claimed the film will resume the shoot by mid-July, it brought a long-awaited smile to all his fans, but now the happiness seems to be short-lived.

As per Bollywood Life report, the quasi-sequel to 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel may now not go back on floors until the mid of next month, August. A source has revealed to the publication that the production house has sent out an email to the entire cast and crew informing them about the delay. The reason behind the decision is not known.

While there’s no official confirmation about the delay in resuming the shoot of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we sincerely hope that it’s the last time that the shoot of the flick has been postponed.

Previously Kartik Aaryan became the talk of the town after he was ousted from Karan Johar’s much-awaited film Dostana 2. Soon after Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment also removed him from the film Freddie.

However, the star has now quite a few films in his kitty. He is currently working on ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ which is reportedly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. Rumours also suggest that he will also be working ‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna in Dinesh Vijan’s film.

