Anees Bazmee is one of the most celebrated filmmakers when it comes to Bollywood comedy. Be it through script or direction, the filmmaker has made us laugh our guts out. And when a carefree actor like Salman Khan joins forces with him, expect total madness.

For those who don’t know, Anees has directed Salman on two occasions. He first directed Salman in No Entry (2005). The comedy of errors was a huge hit and became a cult over the years. To date, Salman’s casanova act as Prem is fresh in people’s memory. Not to forget, Anees even gave Salman his second 100 crore grosser with Ready. Of course, the film was a super hit at the box office.

The aforementioned films are the two occasions where Salman Khan has been directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from that, Salman and the filmmaker had collaborated on one more comic caper that changed the dimensions of Salman in comedy. Here, we are talking about Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). The movie was directed by David Dhawan, Anees was present in the role of screenplay writer. The movie was a huge hit.

If we take a look at the track record of Salman Khan and Anees Bazmee’s collaboration, the pair has a hattrick of superhits to its credit. We hope, either of them reads this and thinks of a reunion!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is geared up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is slated to release tomorrow at 12 pm. He also has Antim, Tiger 3 and other projects in kitty. Speaking of Anees, he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

