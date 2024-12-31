2024 saw a few blockbuster clashes of Hindi films at the box office. From the Independence Day tussle between Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, and Stree 2 to the Dussehra encounter between Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, fans had many options for cinema at certain times. However, the most memorable clash of the year certainly has to be Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaaa 3, both of which were released during Diwali.

Singham Again was the latest entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and featured a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and a cameo from Salman Khan. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continued the widely loved franchise and featured Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Rajpal Yadav in major roles. While both films were of completely opposite genres, one thing in common was the release date, and only one movie could have won this box office tussle.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 edges Singham Again in both domestic and worldwide gross

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, saw Kartik Aaryan reprise his role as the quirky and charismatic Rooh Baba. However, Singham Again had a better start due to its hype about the ensemble cast. In the opening weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grossed ₹110.20 Cr in India, as per Bollywood Hungama, against ₹125 Cr by Singham Again. The lead continued towards the end of the week when Bhool Bhulaiyaaa 3 grossed ₹168 Crore against Singham’s ₹186 Cr.

However, BB3 had better word of mouth than Singham, and it started to lower the gap between the two films, eventually beating the Rohit Shetty film in worldwide and domestic gross. On the domestic front, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a gross of ₹278.42 Cr, more than Singham Again’s ₹268.35 Cr, as per Bollywood Hungama. Regarding worldwide gross, BB3 had a total collection of ₹ 417.51 Cr against Singham Again’s ₹ 389.64 Cr.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s box office victory is even more impressive considering the financials involved in making the two films. Singham Again was made on a hefty budget of ₹350 to ₹375 Crore, while BB3 had a production cost of only around ₹150 Crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

