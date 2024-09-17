Akshay Kumar has suffered another huge loss with Khel Khel Mein, which has tanked at the box office. It is clearly not his time, as his releases have not been working despite decent content. Mudassar Aziz’s directorial was mounted on an expensive budget, and the recovery now is impossible. Scroll below for the worldwide collections after a month-long run.

Khel Khel Mein was released in theatres on August 15, 2024, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday. It opened up to a box office clash with Stree 2 and Vedaa. While John Abraham’s film received mixed reviews, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao starrer shined bright due to its highly favorable word-of-mouth. One could say Akshay Kumar starrer got sandwiched somewhere in between despite decent reviews.

Khel Khel Mein Worldwide Box Office Collections

After 32 days, Khel Khel Mein has minted a total of 39 crores net in India. When converted in gross earnings, this is about 46.02 crores. It made only 10 crores gross in over a month at the international circuits. The worldwide box office collections now stand at 56.02 crores gross.

It has taken longer than a month for this Akshay Kumar multi-starrer to go past the 50 crore mark, that too in the global arena. The box office run has been highly disappointing and far from something one expects from a film featuring a superstar like Akki.

More about Khel Khel Mein

The 2024 comedy-drama is made on a budget of 100 crores. It has been declared a flop at the box office, with producers suffering major losses.

Akshay Kumar has alone charged 60 crores in salary, which makes up about 60% of the budget. This is yet another example of a Bollywood film suffering due to a humungous cast fee.

The ensemble cast includes Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

