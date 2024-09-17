The Greatest Of All Time is close to completing two weeks at the box office. Despite mixed reviews and other obstacles, Thalpathy Vijay starrer has maintained a good hold and continues to add moolah. The GOAT is now inches away from officially entering the Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The sci-fi action drama was released on September 5, 2024. It suffered majorly due to lukewarm response and floors in Telugu and the Kerala states. But thanks to tremendous support from the Tamil markets, that kept the footfalls strong, thus bringing in promising collections.

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Box Office Collections

In 12 days, The GOAT has made net collections of 224.45 crores, which is about 264.85 crores in gross earnings. Another 150 crores were added to the kitty from the overseas circuits. After the second Monday, The Greatest Of All Time worldwide collections stand at 414.85 crores gross.

All set to beat Vikram

The GOAT is only 11.15 crore away from beating Kamal Haasan‘s Vikram, which minted 426 crores gross in its worldwide run. By achieving that milestone, it will also officially enter the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films at the global box office.

Take a look at the list of top 5 Tamil grossers worldwide below:

2.0- 655.44 crore gross Leo- 607.66 crore gross Jailer- 605 crore gross Ponniyin Selvan 1– 482.70 crore gross Vikram- 426 crore gross

It remains to be seen how long The Greatest Of All Time takes to beat Vikram. Ideally, that feat should be achieved in a day or two at the most.

Thalapathy Vijay begins working on his final film!

The GOAT marks the penultimate film of Thalapathy Vijay before his political entry. Even before the theatrical run concluded, producers KVN Productions announced his last film, Thalapathy 69, which H Vinoth will direct. He reportedly takes home a salary of 275 crores for his last acting project, making him the highest-paid Indian actor of all time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

