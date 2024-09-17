Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his next film currently titled Thalapathy 69 which will be directed by H. Vinoth. The movie is rumored to be an action-packed story with a political angle. However, some fans are wondering if this new project has anything to do with a previously shelved film that H. Vinoth was planning with Kamal Haasan.

The announcement for Thalapathy 69 was made with a poster showing a man holding a lit torch. The poster’s caption reads “The torchbearer of Democracy is arriving in October 2025.” This sparked curiosity among fans as a similar theme was used in a past project planned for Kamal Haasan. That film tentatively titled KH233 also featured an announcement where Kamal was seen holding a torch surrounded by shadows of people in a short 37-second clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H Vinoth (@hvinoth.official)

These similarities have led to speculation about whether H. Vinoth reworked the old concept to fit Vijay’s film after the Kamal Haasan project was dropped. As of now, there is no official confirmation linking the two movies, and it might just be a coincidence. For those who aren’t familiar with it, H. Vinoth was initially attached to direct KH233, a Kamal Haasan film. Reports indicated that Kamal was even preparing for the role, but the movie was eventually scrapped for unknown reasons.

As for Thalapathy 69 it is rumored to be Vijay’s last film before he shifts his focus entirely to politics. The film will also see music composer Anirudh Ravichander collaborating with Vijay for the fifth time following their recent project Leo. Although the movie has been officially announced, the cast remains a mystery. There are rumors suggesting that actress Simran might reunite with Vijay after many years but nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on this exciting project.

Must Read: Thalapathy 69 Box Office: Leo’s Record-Breaking 66 & 148.50 Crores Are Unsafe As Thalapathy Vijay’s Swansong To Challenge Its 2 Years Of Dominance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News