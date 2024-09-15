The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, continues to keep its strong grip intact, and on the second Saturday, it witnessed a big jump. Backed by strong support in Tamil Nadu and the overseas market, the magnum opus crossed the mark of 375 crores yesterday, and now, it is on its way to being the next entrant of the 400 crore club at the worldwide box office. Apart from that, it’ll soon topple Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Despite mixed reviews, Thalapathy Vijay’s second-last film is fetching impressive numbers, and it seems that it won’t stop anytime soon. On the second Friday, it did a business of 7 crores in India, and yesterday, it registered a massive jump of 85.71% to earn 13 crores, with Tamil Nadu providing the major chunk of business. With this, the magnum opus entered the 200 crore club in India, becoming Vijay’s second film after Leo to achieve the feat.

In India, after 10 days, The Greatest Of All Time stands at a whopping 202.45 crores net. Including taxes, it equals 238.89 crores gross. In overseas, it has amassed an estimated 141 crores gross. So, after combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 379.89 crores gross. From here, it’ll take a couple of more days to make a smashing entry into the 400 crore club globally.

With 379.89 crores gross, The Greatest Of All Time has now got a new mission of hunting down Kamal Haasan’s highest-grossing film, Vikram. Released in 2022, Vikram was a blockbuster and had amassed 426 crores gross globally. So, The GOAT is just 46.11 crores away from Vikram.

Meanwhile, The GOAT is already Thalapathy Vijay‘s second highest-grossing film after Leo (607.66 crores gross). In its lifetime run, it’ll stay in the same position and is expected to wrap up below the 500 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

