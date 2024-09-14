It’s the year of Thalapathy Vijay, and he’s been giving back-to-back surprises to his massive fan base. His penultimate film, The Greatest Of All Time, is currently running in theatres with massive box office collections. Today, his last acting outing before political entry, Thalapathy 69, will be announced at 5 PM. We hear his remuneration exceeds Robert Downey Jr’s upfront fee for Avengers: Endgame. Scroll below for the exciting scoop.

With The Greatest Of All Time, Vijay became the highest-paid Indian actor, with a staggering salary of 200 crores. Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment (the producer of The GOAT), confirmed the rumors. This also made up about 50% of the film’s budget, which is 400 crores.

How much did Thalapathy Vijay charge for Thalapathy 69?

As per a new report by Filmibeat, Thalapathy Vijay reportedly charges a remuneration of 275 crores for his last film, Thalapathy 69. It will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer directed by H Vinoth. Fans will shower humungous love and leave no stone unturned to make it a box office blockbuster. The anticipation is sky-high; hopefully, it will be worth the wait!

Robert Downey Jr’s fee for Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was a crucial film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more so because it featured Iron Man (RDJ), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain America (Chris Evans) for one last time. While the battle against Thanos was won, we lost our favorite Tony Stark.

Robert Downey JR reportedly took an upfront fee of 168 crores for Avengers: Endgame. The superhero flick was a billion-dollar affair at the box office, so RDJ also made some handsome money from backend profits.

Thalapathy Vijay vs Robert Downey Jr salary

Vijay had previously surpassed Robert with his remuneration for The Greatest Of All Time. He has now gone a notch above, with almost 100 crores more or 60% higher salary for Thalapathy 69.

