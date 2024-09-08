Before Kirsten Dunst snagged the role of Judy Shepherd, 11-year-old Johansson was in the running. She gave a standout audition. But Sony Pictures chose Dunst, who was already soaring from Interview with the Vampire and Little Women. Johansson took it like a champ, saying she “wasn’t bitter enough” about missing out, and enjoyed the film when it finally hit theaters.

Jumanji follows siblings Judy and Peter Shepherd (played by Dunst and Bradley Pierce) as they unleash a board game’s wild magic, bringing a jungle of chaos and Robin Williams’ long-trapped character into their lives. Dunst’s spot-on performance brought heart to the fantasy, and her casting was spot on.

Johansson didn’t let the loss slow her down. She might have missed Jumanji, but she took it in stride, even poking fun at her missed chance with The Parent Trap. In the end, Johansson’s star soared, proving that sometimes, the best roles are yet to come.

While we’ll never see Johansson’s take on Judy, Dunst’s portrayal is forever iconic. And who knows? Maybe Johansson’s next role will have its own kind of magic.

Jumanji 4: Release Date

Jumanji 4 is officially happening, so fans can chill! Jake Kasdan confirmed the sequel’s connection to Jumanji: The Next Level back in March 2020, following Dwayne Johnson’s hints. By November 2022, producer Hiram Garcia said that production would start after finishing up Red One.

As for the release date? Nothing set in stone yet. The delays are mainly because Dwayne Johnson and Jake Kasdan had to wrap up Red One, which finished filming in early 2023. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes adding to the wait, Jumanji 4 might land in 2025 if production kicks off in 2024.

