The Pretty Little Liars’ actress spilled the steaming tea in a recent interview: “I didn’t really even know what I was saying.” Laughing about it now, she adds, “I obviously didn’t get the part. But it was good for me because it scared the crap out of me to do an audition like that.” The actress recalled how the scenes were sexually forward monologues.

Given her reaction, it’s probably for the best that she didn’t land the role. Fifty Shades of Grey pushed boundaries even further in its sequels, so Hale’s initial nerves might have only intensified. While the franchise didn’t reach 365 DNI levels of explicit content, it definitely took viewers to the edge with its intense scenes.

That said, Hale is no stranger to pushing her own boundaries. Her latest film, A Nice Girl Like You, dives into adult themes as her character attempts to rekindle her sex life to prove a point to her ex. The script had her blushing and laughing throughout, but it was a challenge she was ready to embrace.

So while Hale might have missed out on the Fifty Shades fame, she’s found her own way to tackle adult themes in film. It seems like the red room’s allure wasn’t meant for everyone—especially not if it’s going to leave you red-faced and giggling.

All About Fifty Shades of Grey

When it comes to passion and hot lovemaking, Fifty Shades of Grey is “it”. All thanks to Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s chemistry! The first film collected about 569M dollars in international circulation. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, it is a romantic flick, which revolves around the life of Ana Steele, a lit student who has an interview with a billionaire Christian Grey. This leads to a series of contract BDSM and an erotic affair.

Then we got Fifty Shades Darker, which kept the steam rolling and pocketed $381M. James Foley took the director’s chair for this one and for the grand finale, Fifty Shades Freed, which raked in $372M. Fast forward nearly a decade, and the trilogy’s still rocking Netflix, proving Ana and Christian’s love story has legs. Or should we say, cuffs.

