While his Marvel superhero role made him a fan favorite, his trip to Tokyo for the 2008 movie’s debut turned into an unexpected drama. Japanese authorities detained Downey for over six hours, and the reason? His past felony convictions.

Once the beloved Tony Stark landed in Japan, things quickly went south. As reported, authorities found his old felony records and had no choice but to interrogate him. Downey himself recounted the ordeal during an interview with David Letterman, sharing, “I probably should have seen there was a sign that said ‘No Felons Allowed’ in English and Japanese and I haven’t had that expunged yet.” He added, “You can actually get things expunged but I’ve been pretty busy. So I was detained, I was interrogated. It was a blast.”

The situation was further complicated by his failure to mention his felony history in the required paperwork. Although Downey’s ordeal could have derailed his trip, he eventually struck a deal with the Japanese authorities. He was permitted to attend the Iron Man premiere but with a hefty condition: a lifetime ban from returning to Japan.

Despite this hiccup, Downey’s rise from his troubled past to become an iconic figure in cinema remains impressive. His journey, including this peculiar airport encounter, adds a memorable chapter to his extraordinary career. So while his character might have met a heroic end in Avengers: Endgame, Downey’s real-life adventures are just as gripping.

Robert Downey Jr. Swaps Iron Man for Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

Downey Jr.’s making waves in the MCU, but not as Iron Man—at least not yet. The big news? He’s stepping into the badass boots of Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday. Yep, Downey’s trading in his Iron Man suit for a villainous new mask.

The reveal went down at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H, where Downey Jr. made a dramatic entrance. “New mask, same task,” he quipped, showing off his love for complex characters. The excitement was palpable! But some fans are wondering if this shift means the MCU’s leaning too hard on old favorites instead of giving new heroes a shot.

Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters in May 2026, is replacing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The Russo brothers are behind the camera, bringing Downey Jr. into the villain spotlight. This change follows Jonathan Majors’ exit from the project due to legal troubles.

Joe Russo hyped up Downey’s return, calling it a testament to “the unimaginable possibilities in the Marvel [Multiverse]” and declaring him “the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.” Downey himself isn’t shutting the door on Iron Man, though. He’s mentioned he’d “happily” return, as the MCU is “too integral a part of my DNA.”

So, while Iron Man might have taken a final bow in Avengers: Endgame (2019), the MCU’s multiverse is like a comic book—full of twists and turns. Will Stark make a comeback? Only time will tell. For now, it’s all eyes on Avengers: Doomsday and what other surprises the Marvel universe has up its sleeve.

