Superman, starring David Corenswet, has officially surpassed the global haul of Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man was the first film in the MCU, and this James Gunn-directed film is the first film in the new DCU. Also, these studios have been rivals since the comic book days. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The DC movie is being heavy on the MCU film The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the box office. It is the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year and surpassed the domestic hauls of Joker and Aquaman. The film has strong legs in overseas markets, but not as strong as in North America.

How much has the DC film earned at the worldwide box office after 35 days?

Based on the Box Office Mojo data, Superman is on track to hit the $350 million mark at the North American box office. The DC movie stands at $335.6 million at the domestic box office. The film has lost multiple screens and is running in 2950 theaters only in North America. In the overseas markets, the film has collected $251.0 million, thus crossing the $250 million milestone. Along with the impressive domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $586.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $335.6 million

International – $251.0 million

Worldwide – $586.6 million

Surpasses the worldwide haul of Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU. The DC flick has surpassed the worldwide haul of Iron Man in thirty-five days. The MCU foundation film collected $585.79 million worldwide, including $319.03 million in North America. James Gunn’s DCU movie has zoomed past the worldwide collection of Iron Man ahead of this weekend.

What does it mean for the DCU movie?

The film has become a cornerstone for DC Studios, successfully meeting expectations and helping rejuvenate the brand. This success boosts studio trust and provides funding security for future DC films. High global numbers and positive response suggest a vast appetite for this approach. This achievement marks a promising turning point for DC Studios, signaling that the reboot has the strength to compete in the superhero space.

Superman, featuring David Corenswet in the leading role, has been released on digital platforms on August 15.

