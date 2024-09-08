Born Madonna Louise Ciccone on Aug. 16, 1958, in Michigan, she was destined to dazzle. After dancing at the University of Michigan, she took off for Paris to groove with French singer Patrick Hernandez. But when she landed back in NYC, Madonna was juggling odd jobs, including a brief run at Dunkin’ Donuts. She barely had time to master the jelly squirter before getting the boot.

In a 2015 chat with Howard Stern, Madonna revealed the sticky details of her brief donut days. “Were you fired because you squirted jelly over everyone?” Stern asked. Madonna admitted, “I was playing with the jelly squirter machine, yeah.” Her bosses weren’t thrilled with her jelly antics and felt she wasn’t “taking the job seriously.”

Fast forward to her music career—Madonna became a sensation with hits like Holiday and set fashion trends with her bold, lingerie-inspired outfits. Despite her success, she’s known for being tough on set. Some say she’s demanding and can be icy when displeased. Her high standards have even led to lawsuits from backup dancers and fans frustrated by delayed performances.

So, while Madonna’s time at Dunkin’ Donuts was short-lived, her journey from jelly squirter to pop royalty is nothing short of legendary.

Madonna’s Chart Reign Continues: A Year of Finally Enough Love and Timeless Hits

Madonna’s still ruling the charts as she crushes it on stage. Her latest jam, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, just hit a cool milestone—52 weeks on the U.K. albums chart. That’s right, a full year of Madonna magic, making it her tenth album to rock the charts for such a crazy long stretch. Talk about leaving a mark!

This remix compilation just celebrated its one-year anniversary and is back at No. 100 on the chart. It once hit No. 3 in 2022, proving that Madonna’s tunes are timeless and always in demand.

But wait, Madonna’s chart game is next level. Her iconic The Immaculate Collection holds the record for her longest chart run in the U.K., with a staggering 363 weeks. Right behind it are Like a Virgin (152 weeks), Ray of Light (138 weeks), and her debut album (125 weeks). Meanwhile, True Blue has vibed on the chart for 90 weeks, but it’s been MIA for a while and might not hit that 100-week milestone.

Madonna’s chart dominance is no joke. While she’s wowing crowds on her Celebration Tour, her albums keep proving she’s not just the Queen of Pop; she’s a chart legend. So here’s to Madonna—forever the queen of the charts and the stage.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie’s Love For Tattoos Almost Got Her Fired From The Set Of Suicide Squad, “It’s A Good Thing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News